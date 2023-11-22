Kangra SP files status report in Palampur-businessman attack case

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Superintendent of Police, Kangra, on Wednesday submitted to the court a status report in connection with allegations of threat to life levelled by a Palampur-based businessman, a counsel said.

Nishant Sharma, a hotelier, had earlier alleged a threat to his and his family members' lives by his business partners.

The status report filed by the SP was placed before the court and the copies of progress made during investigations would be provided within 2-3 days, Advocate General Anup Rattan said.

During a hearing that took place Wednesday, the amicus curiae appointed by the high court during the last hearing expressed his dissatisfaction over the entrusting of the investigations to a DSP-rank officer.

The Advocate General assured the court that the investigation would be done by an ASP-rank officer.

The amicus curiae also took exception to the FIR bearing only minor sections.

The Court directed that there should be no compromise with the security of the complainant, to which Anup Rattan responded that two constables had been deputed for the security of Nishant Sharma and his family.

The court fixed December 4, 2023, for the next hearing.

An FIR was registered against two unknown people by the Kangra Police on the order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on November 16 in the wake of allegations of threat to his life by Sharma.

The FIR was filed under charges of wrongful restraint, intentionally causing hurt, and criminal intimidation of the IPC against the two unidentified people who came on a bike and attacked Sharma.

Sharma had in the wake of the attack also filed a complaint against Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, alleging he was in cahoots with the people who were after him. He alleged that Kundu had asked him to come to Shimla without revealing any reasons for the request. PTI BPL VN VN