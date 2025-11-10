Kangra Valley Carnival to be held in Dharamshala from Dec 21 to 25: DC

Dharamshala, Nov 10 (PTI) Kangra Valley Carnival will be held in Dharamshala from December 21 to 25, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kangra Hemraj Bairwa said on Monday, adding that the event will be held at the Police Ground.

He said that the five-day carnival will begin with a grand ceremony on December 21 and feature cultural evenings, marathons, sports competitions, drone shows and fashion shows.

Artists from Himachal Pradesh and other states will also perform during the event, highlighting diverse folk traditions. "Various intersections and key landmarks across Dharamshala will be beautifully decorated for the occasion", he added.

DC said that committees have been formed to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event, with ADC Vinay Kumar appointed as the nodal officer. He said that local residents' participation will be encouraged to make the carnival a community celebration.

"The state government has approved multiple projects to develop Kangra district as a tourism capital, and the Kangra Valley Carnival is part of this broader vision. To ensure wider reach, the event will also be livestreamed on social media platforms, allowing people across the globe to witness the festivities," he said.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the carnival, Bairwa announced that a Millets Festival and Craft Bazaar will be organised alongside the event.