Kangra valley rail stations display artefacts to celebrate their rich history

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Several railway stations in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley, which are nearly 100 years old, have displayed artefacts and archaic types of equipment used in train operations over the years since their inception in 1929.

A week-long exhibition from April 14 to 20 was organised to commemorate World Heritage Day on April 18.

Stations, such as Kangra, Palampur and Pathankot, held several events and activities to display rare types of equipment like signal lanterns for night-time signalling, gate lamps at level crossings, skip equipment to prevent wheel slip and many other devices used in train operations over the years.

"During this period, the Firozepur division organised an exhibition of heritage artefacts at the Pathankot station, a Heritage Gallery at the Palampur station, illumination of the Kangra station, decoration of narrow-gauge train running between Nurpur and Baijnath, installation of selfie points, along with descriptions of heritage items near those, at the Firozepur station and divisional office," Senior Divisional Machanical Engineer (Sr DME) Bhupender said.

He added that painting and quiz competitions related to heritage were also organised at the divisional office.

Officials said the 164-km railway line that starts from Pathankot and terminates at Joginder Nagar is famous for its scenic beauty, tourist destinations and religious spots.

"The Kangra Valley railway was part of the Lahore division under the North Western Railway zone in 1929 when the operation was started with an estimated cost of Rs 2.96 crore," a railway official said.

"The complete 164-km section has 16 crossing stations, 18 passenger halts, 1,009 bridges and two tunnels," he added. PTI JP RC