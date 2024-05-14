Kanhaiya Kumar says Manoj Tiwari 'absent' from northeast Delhi for last 10 years

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Congress' North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday alleged that BJP’s nominee Manoj Tiwari despite being an MP, has remained “absent” from his constituency for the majority of his two terms.

Kumar, during a campaign rally, said Tiwari and BJP have “fooled” the voters twice and will make the same old promises for the third time.

In videos posted on his official X handle, Kumar said, “I was talking to people (from the constituency) and they were saying that they have not seen their MP in the last 10 years.” "I said don't worry. I will make sure you see your MP more times in 10 days than you have seen him in the past 10 years. I will bring the MP out on the street from his luxurious bungalow far away from where he is ignoring your problems." "They will sweet-talk you again. They will promise that the unfulfilled promises of the last 10 years will be done in the next five years. They are insulting the people of this area," Kumar alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in support of Kumar and the other two Congress candidates on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Model Town and Jahangirpuri, he said. Jai Prakash Agarwal is Chandni Chowk’s Congress candidate, while Udit Raj has received the ticket for North West Delhi.

Thousands of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party workers will take part in the road show, he said.

The Congress and INDIA bloc workers have been canvassing in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies with complete coordination and understanding, which will be reflected in Kejriwal's roadshow on Wednesday, he said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the manifesto committee of Delhi Congress was also held to give final shape to the draft constituency-specific manifestos, which will focus on issues affecting the three Lok Sabha seats it is contesting, a statement said.

Chairman of the manifesto committee Anil Chaudhary said that the draft copies of the manifesto will be given to Yadav and AICC general secretary and in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria for their perusal and approval.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY