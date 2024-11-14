Kanhaiya Kumar slams Fadnavis over 'vote dharmyudh' remark, takes personal jibe

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday took a personal jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's recent comment about countering "vote jihad' with "vote dharmyudh".

Is it that common people will fight this "dharmyudh" while children of leaders will study abroad far away from all this, Kumar asked.

"Or will it happen that we will fight to protect 'dharma' while the deputy CM's wife makes Instagram reels," he said addressing a rally for the Congress in Nagpur South West seat.

If "dharma" needs to be protected, then everyone will do it together, Kumar added.

In a rally recently, Fadnavis had said "vote jihad" took place in the Lok Sabha polls and members of a particular community ensured BJP did not get their votes. He claimed the Mahayuti lost the Dhule Lok Sabha seat due to this voting pattern in Malegaon.

Attacking Fadnavis, the former student activist asked why the BJP leader had a problem with sharing the CM's tenure with Uddhav Thackeray when he went on to be CM Eknath Shinde's deputy.

"Why did you split Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena? If you believed the NCP was corrupt, why did you induct its faction into the Mahayuti? This is because Shinde is not CM but chowkidar of corrupt Gujarati businessman," Kumar said in a swipe at the BJP-led ruling alliance.

In Nagpur South West, Congress' Prafulla Gudhade Patil is pitted against Fadnavis. PTI CLS BNM