Kanhaiya Lal’s sons reserve seat for slain father at ‘Udaipur Files’ screening, seek justice

Jaipur: The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was brutally murdered in Udaipur in 2022, watched the film Udaipur Files, based on the horrific murder of their father.

The film was released on Friday.

Both sons, Yash and Tarun, watched the movie at a cinema hall in Udaipur that had reserved a seat in tribute to Kanhaiya Lal, with a photograph of the slain tailor placed on the seat between his two sons.

As the film's most heart-wrenching scene — depicting their father's brutal beheading — played on screen, the brothers were visibly moved, shedding tears in remembrance of their father.

"After a long struggle, the movie is finally out. For three years, we have been fighting for justice, but we have not received it yet. We hope the people of India will support us to ensure that the accused are punished swiftly," one of the sons said.

The film portrays how Kanhaiya Lal's murder was carried out by two men wielding a cleaver.

During the show, viewers voiced their demands for justice and expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

The film, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, features actors including Vijay Raaz and Preeti Jhangiani, among others.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam — an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

The case is being investigated by the NIA.