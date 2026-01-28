Kanimozhi meets Rahul, no agreement reached on seat-sharing yet: Sources

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader K Kanimozhi met here on Wednesday but no agreement was reached on seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, sources said.

Congress sources said that during the meeting at 10 Janpath, Gandhi urged the DMK to speak with the team set up by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for ironing out issues on seat sharing.

"It was a pleasant meeting and no number for seat sharing was discussed but an emphasis was made on showing respect for Congress," a party source said.

Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu want a substantial increase in the number of seats they contest in this assembly election and have a proper share in power, but the DMK is not willing to give more seats than it did last time.

The Congress contested 25 seats in 2021 and won 18.

DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin has good relations with the Congress leadership, so it is expected that this issue will be resolved soon, the sources said.

Some Congress leaders also consider actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as an option for an alliance in Tamil Nadu, although sources say that the Congress leadership is keen to go to the polls with the DMK.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are likely to be held in April-May. PTI ASK ZMN