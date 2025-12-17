Kanimozhi to head DMK's manifesto committee

National

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will lead the party's manifesto committee for the 2026 elections.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced a 12-member manifesto committee that will have consultations with various stakeholders, including public welfare organisations, trader bodies, youth and farmers' groups.

According to a release from Duraimurugan, the other members include state Ministers PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and TRB Rajaa, senior leader TKS Elangovan and entrepreneur Suresh Sambandam. PTI SA KH