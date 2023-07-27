Kanjawala hit and run case: Court orders framing charges against 7 accused

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A sessions court here Thursday ordered the framing of charges against seven accused in the hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on new year's day.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur ordered the framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun, who were present in the offending car, under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender).

The court also said charges were liable to be framed against the four accused under IPC sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 34 (common intention).

Amit Khanna, the alleged driver of the car, has also been charged under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC along with provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

A detailed court order court is awaited.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava confirmed the framing of charges against the four accused.

Regarding the three other co-accused- Ashutosh Bhardwaj Ankush and Deepak Khanna- the SPP said the court ordered framing charges against them under IPC sections 201, 212, 182, 34 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Ashutosh has also been charged under penal sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

“None of the three accused were discharged from the charge of criminal conspiracy,” the SPP said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on August 14.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, and Ankush, were subsequently given bail by a metropolitan magistrate’s court, while the present court on May 13 granted relief to Deepak Khanna.

Delhi Police had filed an 800-page chargesheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was later committed to a sessions court. PTI MNR SK SK