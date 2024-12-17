Kanke coldest place in Jharkhand at 2.5 degree Celsius

Ranchi, Dec 17 (PTI) Most places in Jharkhand recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Tuesday with Kanke being the coldest place in the state at 2.5 degree Celsius.

Gumla shivered at 4.9 degree Celsius, Garhwa recorded a minimum of 5 degree Celsius, Lohardaga registered 6.3, Chatra 6.4, Daltonganj 7.5, Dhanbad 8.8 and Jamshedpur 9.5 degree Celsius, Met office said.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius.

Parts of Jharkhand might experience light showers on December 20 and 21 under the influence of a system, a weather official said on Tuesday.

Most parts of the state are shivering below 10 degree Celsius but they might get a partial relief as the minimum temperature may rise by 3-5 degree Celsius from Wednesday due to the system, the official said.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said that the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degree Celsius from Wednesday.

He said that a system formed in the Bay of Bengal is approaching Andhra Pradesh, while a western disturbance is also expected around December 19.

"Under the influence of the systems, partial clouds are likely across Jharkhand and light showers in southern and southeast parts of Jharkhand on December 20 and 21," he said. PTI SAN RG