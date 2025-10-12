Kankonkar didn't name any politician in first statement after assault: Goa police

Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) Goa Police on Sunday dismissed activist Rama Kankonkar's claim that he suspected Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and tourism minister Rohan Khaunte to be behind the attack on him, pointing out that he had not named any politician in his first statement.

Kankonkar was assaulted by a group of men near Panaji on September 18.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said at a press conference that Kankonkar did not mention any political leader when his statement was recorded in the presence of his wife and lawyer on October 2.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudesh Naik, who is investigating the case, said the activist's latest statement was an improvisation.

Senior officials including Director General of Police Alok Kumar were present at the press conference.

On Saturday, after being discharged from hospital, Kankonkar said that he suspected that CM Sawant and Khaunte were behind the attack.

Sawant immediately denied the allegation, stating that the activist was trying to sensationalise and politicise the matter.

At the press conference on Sunday, SP Rahul Gupta also said that the police conducted swift and fair investigation, and five persons were arrested with the help of CCTV footage on the day of the incident itself while two others were held the next day.

"There was a conspiracy, because Kankonkar had spoken against Zenito Cardoso (the main accused arrested in the case) and other accused (in his social media videos)," the official said.

There had been a scuffle between Kankonkar and one of the accused in the past, Gupta added.

Despite the doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital certifying that Kankonkar was fit to give a statement, he avoided doing it till October 2, the police official claimed.

Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to organised crime and destruction of evidence besides the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, he noted.

"All the accused are in judicial custody. Kankonkar has been given police security. We are committed to provide him justice and (ensure) he feels safe," the SP said. PTI RPS KRK