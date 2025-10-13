Kannada actor-comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) Noted theatre artist and comedian Raju Talikote died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, on Monday, sources close to his family said.

He was 62.

Talikote, who was in Udupi for a film shoot, suffered a heart attack on Sunday night and was admitted to the hospital, where he passed away the following evening.

His last rites will be held on Tuesday at his native Chikka Sindagi in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district.

Known for his comic roles in north Karnataka’s theatre and films, Talikote starred in productions such as 'Kaliyugada Kuduka'.

Expressing grief, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said in a post on 'X', “The passing away of Raju Talikote, who had acted in several Kannada films and gained popularity, is a loss to the Kannada film industry.” PTI KSU SSK