Kannada actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi meets Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at his residence here and held discussions.

Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates are currently lodged in jail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Later speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the meeting was regarding admission of their son Vineesh Thoogudeepa in his school.

“Their son was studying in our school earlier but he was shifted to another school. Now she wants her son to study in my school once again,” he said. “I have told her that I will talk to the Principal because there are lots of formalities involved including examination." Asked whether he would "help her in the Renukaswamy case," Shivakumar said he cannot interfere in the police investigation.

He said Vijayalakshmi was concerned about her son’s education.

According to police probing the case, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged the star, allegedly leading to his murder.

His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment at Sumanahalli here on June 9.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy’s murder, stating that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

