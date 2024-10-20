Kannada actor Sudeep's mother dies

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Kannada actor Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday.

Advertisment

She was in her 80's and was suffering with age-related ailments, hospital and family sources said.

Her mortal remains were brought to their J P Nagar residence from the hospital for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects, and the last rites will be performed in the evening, they said.

Several film industry personalities were seen arriving to pay last respects to the departed.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai -- who is close to Sudeep's family, and BJP state President B Y Vijayendra among others have expressed grief on 'X'. PTI KSU ROH