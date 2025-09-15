Kannada actor Upendra Rao, wife's phones hacked

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Kannada actor Upendra Rao on Monday said his and actor wife Priyanka's phones were hacked and cautioned the public against responding to any messages from their phone numbers demanding money.

In a video message, the 56-year-old star said this morning, his wife fell victim to cyber fraud after receiving a message from an unknown number regarding an online order.

He said he too fell for a similar scam and suspected the role of a hacker behind it.

Upendra further said he and his wife will be filing a police complaint in this regard.

"We are lodging a police complaint. Please don't respond to any messages or calls from our respective phone numbers asking for money," he added. PTI AMP KSU AMP ROH