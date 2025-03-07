Kannada actress Ranya Rao admits to possession of 17 gold bars: DRI

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Kannada actress Ranya Rao has confessed to the recovery of 17 gold bars from her possession, sources in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials.

Rao is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

According to officials, she disclosed that she had travelled to Europe, America, and the Middle East, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

She stated that she is the daughter of K S Hegdesh, a businessman in the real estate sector.

Ranya also revealed that she studied up to the 12th standard and has worked as a film artiste and a wildlife photographer.

The actress said she lives with her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, an architect, in Bengaluru.

On Friday, a special court for economic offences granted the DRI three days’ custody of the actress, who was detained at Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai.

Investigators revealed that Ranya (identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya) had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the purpose of these frequent visits.

According to DRI officials, gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from the 34-year-old actress at the airport. Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

Officials claimed that the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times. PTI AMP SSK ADB