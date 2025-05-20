Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets default bail in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru: A court here on Tuesday granted default bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, both accused in a gold smuggling case.

The Special Court for Economic Offences stated that the two are entitled to statutory bail and ordered their release upon execution of a personal bond of Rs two lakh each, backed by two sureties.

A slew of conditions were imposed, including appearing before the court on all hearing dates without exception, cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, and prohibition from tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses.

They were also barred from leaving the country without prior permission from the court and must refrain from committing any similar offences during the bail period.

The court issued a stern warning, noting that any breach of these conditions would lead to the cancellation of their bail.