Kannada film maker Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru flat

Bengaluru: Kannada film director Guruprasad was found hanging in a residential complex in the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police said.

The 52-year-old director is suspected to have died by suicide. The incident occured in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

"Film maker Guruprasad was said to be upset about something, about his film or some other issue. We have heard that he was facing financial stress... five to six days back, neighbours had seen him coming to this house, after that he had apparently not stepped out. It appears that he hanged himself five to six days back and died," CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural said.

Briefing reporters, he said, "... after seeing the body, we have registered the case and we will investigate the matter." Guruprasad was known for his films -- Mata, Yeddelu Manjunatha among others.

According to police sources, the body was found in a decomposed state hanging from a ceiling fan in the flat, and neighbours alerted the police after foul smell emanated from the house.

The body has been shifted for post-mortem, they said.