Kannada filmmaker held for 'blackmailing, sexually harassing' TV actress

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a television actress after promising her a lead role in his film, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was arrested on October 5 and produced before a court, which has remanded him to judicial custody, they said.

In her complaint, the actress, who has worked in several television serials, stated that in 2022 Kumar, who introduced himself as a producer and associate director, approached her with an offer to play the lead role in his film.

After discussions, she agreed to act in the film. On April 30, 2022, they entered into an agreement under which she was to be paid a remuneration of Rs 2,00,000, according to police.

However, Kumar allegedly postponed the shooting for a long period and during that time repeatedly harassed her by insisting that she wear “indecent” clothes. He also allegedly behaved in an objectionable and inappropriate manner by touching her in a way that was offensive and insulting during shooting, the complaint said.

On August 5, 2023, Kumar organised a press conference in Mumbai to promote his film and asked the complainant to attend it. After the event, during dinner, he allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. The complainant stated that she refused and only had a mojito.

While she went to the washroom, Kumar allegedly mixed alcohol in her drink. After consuming it, she felt dizzy, during which the accused allegedly recorded videos of her without consent, edited them, and later used them to blackmail and sexually exploit her, police said.

Recently, he allegedly threatened to upload certain video clips from that film, which has not been certified by the Censor Board, on social media platforms, inorder to defame her.

The complainant subsequently approached the Bengaluru City Civil Court seeking a permanent injunction against Kumar and several social media platforms. The court issued an interim injunction restraining the uploading of any such videos.

Despite this, Kumar allegedly sent men to monitor her movements, causing fear and insecurity to her and her mother, police said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Rajajinagar police station under sections 354A(2) (sexual harassment), 354D(2) (stalking), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Following investigation, Kumar was arrested on October 5 and has been remanded to judicial custody by a competent court, police added.