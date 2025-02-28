Kannada name, usage instructions must be on products made in Karnataka: Govt

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Asserting that all industrial and consumer products manufactured in Karnataka must compulsorily display their names and usage instructions in Kannada along with other languages, the state government has directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of this rule.

The state government issued a circular to this effect on February 15, stating that the directive applies to both government and private sectors.

"...It is hereby directed that the names and instructions for use must be compulsorily printed in Kannada along with other languages on all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the government and private sectors within the state," the circular said.

The enforcement authorities designated under Section 9 of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, have been instructed to monitor strict compliance with these instructions by all manufacturers of industrial and consumer goods in both government and private sectors, it added.

Noting that language reflects the culture, tradition, and values of the land, the circular emphasised that for a language to thrive, production, marketing, and business activities must be conducted in the local language.

To ensure the comprehensive development of the Kannada language and provide better opportunities for Kannadigas in all spheres of life, the government has implemented the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, effective from March 12, 2024.

It further stated that Section 17(7) of the Act mandates that, as far as possible, the names of all industrial and consumer products manufactured and sold within the state, along with their usage instructions, must be in Kannada along with any other language, if applicable. PTI KSU SSK ROH