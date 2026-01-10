Kannada writer Asha Raghu found dead at home

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Kannada litterateur Asha Raghu (46) was found dead at her residence in Malleswaram here on Saturday, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Family members broke open the door of her room earlier in the day after she failed to respond, police said.

A novelist by profession, she had also written dialogues for Kannada television serials.

Sources said she had lost her husband two years ago.

Raghu is survived by her daughter.

The Kannada Writers and Publishers' Association has mourned her demise.