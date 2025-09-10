Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe: Karnataka CMO

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Wednesday said people from the state who are stranded in unrest-hit Nepal are safe.

The political situation in Nepal escalated on Tuesday following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, a move prompted by a widespread student-led uprising.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage.

“Kannadigas stranded in Nepal are safe. The Chief Secretary of the State Government and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in touch with the Kannadigas who are in various teams,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

Officials of the state government have been in touch with the External Affairs Ministry, and steps are being taken to bring back the Kannadigas safely, as directed by CM Siddaramaiah, it said.

PTI KSU ROH