Kannauj case: Medical test confirms rape of teen girl, charges added against 'former SP leader'

Kannauj, Aug 13 (PTI) The police on Tuesday said the medical examination of the girl in the Kannauj case, in which a man allegedly linked to the SP was booked, has shown she was raped.

"The girl, during her statement to the magistrate, also confirmed the incident of rape,” Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

The case has triggered a political row with the ruling BJP alleging that the accused, Nawab Singh Yadav, was a former block chief and close aide of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav when she was the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

The SP has, however, distanced itself from Yadav, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

SP Anand said the medical examination of the girl in the case has verified the occurrence of rape.

"With the confirmation of rape, charges under the relevant section of the offence have been added against the accused," he said.

He said that legal proceedings will continue with the additional charges.

The SP said the girl's aunt, who allegedly brought the minor to Yadav, was summoned for a statement but did not appear before police on Tuesday.

The woman will also be booked in the case and the police are currently searching for her, he said. According to police, the accused is the manager of a private college and had called the girl and her aunt to the college Sunday night on the pretext of helping the teenager get a job.

The hearing in the accused's bail application is scheduled for Wednesday in the local court, officials said.

"The medical examination of the girl was conducted today with the consent of her parents. The bail hearing for Nawab Singh Yadav is scheduled for August 14 in the court of POCSO Judge Alka Yadav," Circle Officer (Sadar) Kamlesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the girl's aunt, who accompanied her to the college, on Tuesday claimed that Yadav was being falsely implicated and alleged a "conspiracy" by another local SP leader in the matter.

"On the night of the incident, I was returning from Lucknow with my niece and decided to visit Yadav at the college to offer condolences for his mother's recent passing," she told reporters here.

"Yadav is being falsely implicated," she claimed and hinted that there are "three to four more individuals" involved in the conspiracy but refrained from naming them, promising to disclose those names later.

The girl's mother, however, alleged that the entire incident was orchestrated by the aunt but did not elaborate further.

On the aunt's claims, SP's Kannauj unit president Kaleem Khan alleged that she has political affiliations and "all this is being done to tarnish the party's image".

The police, meanwhile, said they are continuing their investigation, examining the new claims being made in connection with the case. PTI COR KIS RPA