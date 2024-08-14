Kannauj Police fails to submit case diary in minor's rape case, next hearing on Friday

Kannauj (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A court here Wednesday briefly heard a minor's rape case against a man, said to a be a former Samajwadi Party affiliate, as the police could not present the case diary and sought time extension, a lawyer said.

The bench scheduled the next hearing in the matter to August 16, he added.

The case was initially being dealt by the police as an incident of rape attempt but the charges of rape were added to it on Tuesday evening, citing results of medical examination of the 15-year-old girl.

The case has triggered a political slugfest between the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which has alleged that the accused, Nawab Singh Yadav, was a former block chief and close aide of SP leader Dimple Yadav when she was the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj.

The SP has, however, distanced itself from Yadav, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

The case was listed in the court of POCSO Judge Alka Yadav, the accused's lawyer Rakesh Tiwari said.

"The police did not present the case diary, comments and gave an application to the court to extend the date," he said, adding that the bench set August 16 as the next date for hearing.

Advocate Naveen Dubey represented the government side in the case.

Yadav was arrested around 1.30 am on Monday from his college in Kannauj after the 15-year-old girl and her aunt dialled the emergency number 112, prompting police action in the case.

The girl had allegedly reached the college with her aunt to meet Yadav for securing a job on Sunday night, according to the police who said further probe is on in the matter, including the statements being made by the girl's aunt and mother after the accused's arrest. PTI COR KIS RPA