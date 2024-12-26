Kannauj police goes paperless, first in UP to adopt e-office system

Lucknow: With implementation of e-office system across all police stations under its jurisdiction, Kannauj has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to go paperless, eliminating the clutter of thick files, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

This marks a significant step towards smart policing, with the e-office system now in place across all police stations, Circle Officer's offices and additional SP offices.

Kannauj SP Amit Kumar Anand said, "As part of this initiative, Kannauj police transitioned to a digital platform, replacing paper-based systems and ensuring smooth administrative operations.” “With this transformation, Kannauj has set a benchmark and become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to implement a 100 per cent e-office system across all police stations and offices," he said.

Anand said that DGP Prashant Kumar launched the e-office system on December 25 on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

Advertisment

"Developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC) and based on the Central Secretariat Manual (CSMeOP), this system has been successfully implemented after strengthening the district’s digital infrastructure,” the officer said.

All police stations and offices have been equipped with the necessary technical resources, he added.

The primary goal of the e-office system is to enhance transparency and efficiency in administrative operations through digital file and data management, Anand said.

Advertisment

By accelerating complaint handling and reporting, the system ensures quicker justice for the public.

"Digital file monitoring will also enable officers to better track progress and streamline decision-making. Furthermore, the e-office system will prevent delays in resolving pending complaints, ensuring timely and transparent reporting. It will also reduce corruption in police stations and district offices," he said.