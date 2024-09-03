Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's absconding brother surrenders before court

Kannauj: Rape accused Nawab Singh Yadav's brother, who was wanted by the police on the charge of pressuring the rape survivor's aunt to change her statement and affect the probe, surrendered before a court here on Tuesday.

Police had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of Nilu Yadav and teams were trying to nab him. He surrendered before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of Judge Alka Yadav in the morning and was sent to jail.

Police will soon file a charge sheet against him in the case and it will be taken up in a fast-track court.

Former block head of the Samajwadi Party, Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested on August 12 for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on the pretext of providing her a job.

Nilu Yadav was wanted in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly pressuring the rape survivor's aunt to change her statement and affect the probe, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

A report has confirmed that the DNA of Nawab Singh Yadav matched with the sample collected in the rape case. The case has sparked a political controversy, with the ruling BJP alleging that Nawab Singh Yadav was associated with the Samajwadi Party, which has, however, distanced itself from him.