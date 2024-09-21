Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's brother gets bail; charge sheet filed

Kannauj, Sep 20 (PTI) Rape accused Nawab Singh Yadav's brother, who was charged by the police with pressuring the rape survivor's aunt to change her statement and affect the probe, got bail from a local POCSO court on Friday, a lawyer said.

The decision came after the court's special judge Alka Yadav reviewed Neelu Yadav's bail application, his lawyer Rakesh Tiwari said.

"The police wrongfully implicated Neelu Yadav in this case. The victim never mentioned his name in her FIR or subsequent statements. Moreover, there have been no transactions involving Neelu Yadav with the victim's aunt or anyone else," he claimed.

Tiwari further said that even during a four-hour police remand, no evidence was found to substantiate the allegations against Neelu Yadav, which ultimately led to the grant of bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kannauj police chief Amit Kumar Anand said the charge sheet in the case against Nawab Singh Yadav has been filed in the court.

Former block head of the Samajwadi Party, Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested on August 12 for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on the pretext of providing her a job.

A report has confirmed that the DNA of Nawab Singh Yadav matched with the sample collected in the rape case.

The case has sparked a political controversy, with the ruling BJP alleging that Nawab Singh Yadav was associated with the Samajwadi Party, which has, however, distanced itself from him, saying he was expelled for anti-party activities a few years ago.