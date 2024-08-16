Kannauj rape case: Police collect DNA sample of accused Nawab Singh Yadav

Kannauj, Aug 16 (PTI) Following a court order, the Kannuj Police on Friday collected the DNA sample from Nawab Singh Yadav, a former SP block head accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

The sample was taken by a team of doctors at the district jail, according to a police official.

Kamlesh Kumar, the Circle Officer (CO) of Kannauj Sadar, said that during a court hearing on Friday, Yadav agreed to provide his DNA sample when asked by the judge.

"Following his consent, a police team, accompanied by doctors, visited the district jail in Anaugi to collect the sample. The sample was sealed and sent to the forensic lab for analysis," Kumar said.

Yadav, who manages a private educational institution and is a former Samajwadi Party block head, has been accused of raping the minor on the pretext of offering her a job.

SP Amit Kumar Anand said on Tuesday that the victim underwent a medical examination with her parents' consent, which confirmed the rape.

"The girl also affirmed the rape in her statement before the magistrate," Anand said.

"With the confirmation of rape, additional charges under the relevant sections of the law have been filed against the accused. Legal proceedings will continue with these additional charges," he added.

The case has sparked a political controversy, with the ruling BJP alleging that Yadav was a close associate of SP leader Dimple Yadav when she was an MP from Kannauj.

However, the SP has since distanced itself from Yadav. He was arrested on Monday in connection with the case.