Kannauj: Sadhu set on fire over dispute for title of 'mahant', sustains burn injuries

Kannauj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A sadhu sustained serious burn injuries after some men allegedly set him on fire in Gursahaiganj area of this district over a dispute for the title of 'mahant' of an ashram, police said.

The injured sadhu has been admitted to the Government Medical College, Tirwa, in a critical condition, they said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that information was received on Tuesday night about Sadhu Shivdas being burnt under suspicious condition at Jaleshwar Ghat Ashram in Gursahaiganj area.

After this, the police reached the spot and admitted the sadhu to the medical college, he said, adding the matter is being investigated.

The sadhu has in his statement to the police accused two men Anil and Alok, and three sadhus Rameshwar Das, Raghunath Das and Bhola Das of setting the fire on him.

According to locals, there was tension among the sadhus regarding the chair of 'mahant' at Jaleshwar Ghat Ashram.

Some sadhus living in the ashram allegedly poured inflammable substances on Shivdas and set him on fire and ran away.

Hearing the screams of Shivdas, the villagers reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. PTI COR SAB AS AS