Kannur Bishop voices concern over lack of Latin Catholic representation in KPCC revamp

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 19 (PTI) Latin Catholic Bishop of Kannur, Alex Vadakumthala, here on Sunday expressed concern over the lack of adequate representation for the community in the recently announced revamp of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He raised the issue in the presence of KPCC president Sunny Joseph while speaking at an event organised by the Latin Catholic Association here.

Bishop Vadakumthala said that communities like the Latin Catholics should be given greater consideration in politics and governance.

“I came to know about the recently announced revamp of the KPCC. I understand that there are three members from the Latin Catholic community in the state committee, but no one from Kannur or this part of the state. I am raising this concern before the KPCC president with respect,” he said.

He also said it was appropriate to highlight the need for better representation of people from Latin Catholic and Dalit communities in party leadership. “As members of the community are part of all political parties, their leadership should consider proportional representation,” he added.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph declined to comment when reporters approached him after the event.

The KPCC under Sunny Joseph was reconstituted on Thursday, with the AICC announcing a new list of office-bearers that includes 13 vice presidents.