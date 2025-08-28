Kannur central jail inmate booked for possession of mobile phone

Kannur, Aug 28 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Kannur central jail inmate after a mobile phone was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the case was registered against Dinesh U T (25) of Ollukara, Thrissur, who is currently serving a sentence at Kannur Central Jail after being convicted in a criminal case.

The FIR, lodged on August 27, states that during a search carried out by jail authorities early Tuesday morning in the new block of the Central Jail, a Chinese-made mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from Dinesh's possession.

Following the discovery, jail authorities lodged a complaint with the police.

An FIR under section 86(2) of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act for possessing prohibited electronic communication equipment inside the jail was registered against the inmate.

Police officials at Kannur Town police station said they would soon interrogate Dinesh to determine how the mobile phone was smuggled into the jail.

Last month, Govindachamy, convicted for raping and murdering 23-year-old Soumya while travelling alone on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur in February 2011, escaped from Kannur Central Jail.

Just last week, jail authorities caught three youngsters allegedly throwing mobile phones and tobacco products over the compound wall of the jail, a police officer said.