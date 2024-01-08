Kannur clinches 62nd Kerala State School Youth Festival title

Kollam, Jan 8 (PTI) The 62nd Kerala State School Youth Festival, the five-day art, music and dance extravaganza, concluded on Monday with Kannur district clinching the golden cup and becoming the champions.

Advertisment

While Kannur bagged the the top spot with 952 points, last year's champion Kozhikode came second with 949 points. Palakkad emerged third with 938 points.

Among the schools, BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary school from Palakkad's Alathur came first with 249 points followed by Carmel GHSS at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram with 116 points.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan inaugurated the concluding ceremony of the gala which is considered the biggest school youth festival in all of Asia.

Advertisment

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was the chief guest, handed over the coveted golden cup to Kannur district which emerged as winners.

According to the officials, over 12,000 students competed in 239 events in this edition of the school youth festival.

The festival was started in 1956, and the participants are students from classes 8 to 12. Winners from various revenue districts for a particular event competed in the state-level competition.

The event is usually conducted in December-January months. PTI RRT RRT ANE