Kannur official death: Let HC decide on CBI probe, says CPI(M) leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Stating that the police investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu was proceeding in the "right direction", CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan on Wednesday said he did not think a CBI probe is warranted into the case.

He said the CPI(M) had always maintained that it will be with the family of Naveen Babu, whose tragic death last month was mourned by all.

"The party has consistently taken a stand that it will be with Naveen Babu’s family. Now that the family has approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe, let the court decide on it," he said, adding the party had never taken a position that a probe by the CBI was ultimate in any case.

Addressing reporters, he said even the Supreme Court had opined that the CBI was a "caged parrot" which can be used to protect certain interests.

He said the party and the state government had taken the case seriously right from the beginning, which led to the arrest of former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, whose defamatory speech against Naveen Babu at his farewell function led to his alleged suicide.

The family might have their own reasons to ask for a CBI investigation and let the court decide, he said. "We are not interfering in an issue to be decided by court," Govindan said.

Naveen Babu was found hanging in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15. Divya was arrested later on the charge of abetting his suicide. PTI MVG MVG KH