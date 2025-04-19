Kannur university exam paper leak: KSU, MSF protest at varsity

Kannur(Kerala), Apr 19 (PTI) Student outfits of the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League, the KSU and MSF, marched to the Kannur University here on Saturday and agitated outside its administrative block in protest against the recent leak of question papers from a college under the varsity.

Activists of IUML's Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Congress' Kerala Students Union (KSU) separately marched to the university in protest against the question paper leak reportedly carried out by some teachers of the concerned college.

According to the police, the MSF agitation resulted in a "push-and-pull" with the officers deployed at the university and subsequently, the protestors were arrested and removed by force from the area.

Thereafter, the KSU activists arrived there and held an agitation and after some time, they too were removed from the area, police said.

An officer of Kannur Town police station said that a case was registered against protestors in connection with the agitation held by them.

The question paper of the sixth-semester exams of the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) were reportedly leaked from a college in Kasaragod that comes under the varsity.

Police said the matter was under investigation. PTI HMP HMP ROH