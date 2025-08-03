Kannur’s ‘two-rupee doctor’ Dr Rairu Gopal dies at 80; CM Vijayan condoles

Kannur (Kerala): Dr A K Rairu Gopal, who treated thousands of poor patients by charging only Rs 2 as fee in his clinic here for the last five decades, passed away on Sunday due to age-related illnesses, family sources said.

Gopal was 80. He is survived by wife, son, and a daughter.

Gopal used to treat his patients from 4 am to 4 pm everyday in his clinic at his residence, ‘Lakshmi’, which was visited daily by hundreds of patients, young and old, from different parts of this district and nearby districts.

He was known by the names of ‘people’s doctor’ and ‘two-rupee doctor.’ In recent years, the duration of treatment was changed to 6 am to 4 pm on account of his health condition.

The doctor also used to provide medicines to patients who could not afford to buy them.

He had to wind up his clinic in May, 2024 due to age-related health issues, which had come as a shock to the poor patients in this region.

The cremation will be held at Payyambalam here in the afternoon, sources said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Dr Rairu Gopal, who was known as the “people’s doctor.” In his message, the CM said, “For half a century, he had been charging only two rupees for his consultation. His willingness to serve people was a great relief to poor patients.”