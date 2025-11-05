Kanpur: 2 pilgrims killed, 11 injured as e-rickshaw overturns, falls into drain

Kanpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two pilgrims died and 11 others, including women and children, were injured after an e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned and fell into an open drain in Kalyanpur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near the Navsheel Dham police outpost at Bithoor Road, they said.

The pilgrims were on their way to take a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the police said.

The vehicle, carrying 12 devotees from Kanpur Dehat to Bithoor ghat, toppled and fell into the drain, Assistant CP (Kalyanpur) Ranjit Kumar said.

After getting information police reached the spot quickly and rescued the passengers with the help of locals, he added.

All the injured were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared Samta (32) and Sudhir alias Golu (20) dead, the officer said.

All 11 injured, including e-rickshaw driver, are stated to be stable, the police said.