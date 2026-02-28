Kanpur (PTI): A Lamborghini Revuelto involved in a high-profile road crash that left six people injured earlier this month was released from police custody against a security bond of Rs 8.30 crore, a government advocate said on Saturday.

The car was handed over to its owner late Friday night after a court permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra directed the release of the luxury car owned by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi told PTI on Saturday.

"The court imposed stringent conditions while granting custody of the vehicle, stating that the car cannot be sold or transferred, no changes can be made to its colour, engine number or chassis number and the owner must produce the vehicle before the court or investigating officer whenever required, at his own expense," Awasthi told PTI.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Raghubir Lal said the car was taken out of the Gwaltoli Police Station shortly after midnight and transported on a trailer truck to prevent traffic congestion in the densely populated area.

Defence counsel Dharmendra Singh alias Dharmu told reporters that securities worth about Rs 7.5 crore, along with documents of two vehicles valued at nearly Rs 1 crore, were submitted before the court to secure release.

The application was moved through Mishra's power of attorney holder Sunil Kumar, soon after the February 7 accident.

Shivam Mishra was arrested on February 12 but secured bail within hours as the offences invoked carried a punishment of less than seven years.

The court had earlier granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, questioning the need for custodial remand.

On February 7, an allegedly speeding Lamborghini rammed into multiple commuters, injuring six, including Chaman Ganj resident Mohd Taufiq, an e-rickshaw puller who sustained serious injuries. The crash occurred on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area of Kanpur.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage and scrutiny of the investigation, particularly amid conflicting claims over who the driver was at the time of the crash.

The police maintain that Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel, a claim contested by the defence.

Meanwhile, injured biker Vishal Tripathi alleged that his damaged motorcycle remains in police custody.

"I came to know through media reports that the Lamborghini has been released, but my vehicle is still at the police station. I will approach the police for its release," he said.