Kanpur Lamborghini crash adds to long list of luxury car accidents in India

New Delhi (PTI): Speed, privilege and unaccountability. The Kanpur Lamborghini crash, involving a tobacco businessman's son, that left at least six injured has fuelled outrage over perceived elite impunity and has once again drawn attention to a series of high-profile crashes involving luxury cars and reckless driving.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area when the high-end sports car went out of control and ploughed pedestrians, two-wheelers and an autorickshaw, injuring at least six people.

Police said the name of Shivam Mishra, son of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd's owner K K Mishra, is not there in the FIR, but he is part of the investigation.

Here is a list of major accidents involving speeding luxury cars reported in India over the years:

New Delhi (2025): A drunk driver of an Audi car allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, injuring them while they were sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on July 9, 2025. The driver was booked for rash and negligent driving.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (2025): A red Lamborghini allegedly hit two labourers working on a footpath near an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94 on March 30, 2025, injuring both of them. Police arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

Pune, Maharashtra (2024): Two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a minor and the son of a prominent builder, rammed their motorcycle in the early hours. The case triggered nationwide outrage over juvenile justice laws and drunk driving, and the accused was later ordered to be tried as an adult.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (2024): Two people were killed and three others injured after a speeding BMW rammed into an e-rickshaw around 6 am on May 16, 2024, in Noida. Police arrested occupants of the luxury car and registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (2024): A speeding BMW allegedly driven by a young man hit pedestrians near Sector 53 in the early hours of January 14, 2024, killing Janak Dev Shah, who was crossing the road, and injuring another person. Police arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death. The vehicle was seized and an investigation was launched.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat (2023): Nine people were killed and several injured after a speeding Jaguar car allegedly driven by a businessman’s son rammed into a crowd on ISKCON Bridge in the early hours of July 20, 2023. Police arrested the driver and booked him under serious criminal charges, including culpable homicide.

Nuh, Haryana (2023): A Rolls-Royce Phantom collided with a fuel tanker on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Umri village on August 22, 2023, killing the tanker driver and his helper. Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving, and the high-end vehicle was severely damaged in the crash.

Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh (2022): On October 14, 2022, a BMW travelling at more than 230 kmph on the expressway crashed into a truck and was completely mangled, killing all four occupants of the luxury car on the spot. The crash drew attention to overspeeding on newly built high-speed corridors.

Palghar, Maharashtra (2022): One of the most-reported car accidents killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole in November 2022. The duo were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz car which got crashed into a road divider on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway near Charoti. Investigators later pointed to overspeeding and seat-belt use issues as key factors, prompting renewed national discussion on highway safety and rear-seat belt compliance.

Bengaluru, Karnataka (2021): Seven people were killed, including three women and the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA from Hosur, after a speeding Audi Q3 rammed into a roadside pole, mounted the footpath, and crashed into a building wall in the early hours of August 31, 2021, in Bengaluru. Police said overspeeding and loss of control caused the crash.

Hosapete, Karnataka (2020): On February 10, 2020, an overspeeding Mercedes-Benz car on a national highway near Hosapete hit an 18-year-old pedestrian standing at a tea stall, killing him on the spot after dragging him for several metres. The crash also killed a passenger in the luxury car, while others were injured. Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving, detained the driver, and launched an investigation into overspeeding on the highway.