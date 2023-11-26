Kanpur MBBS student found dead with blow to head in hostel

Kanpur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old medical student was found dead with severe head injuries on Sunday in the old boys' hostel of a private medical college here in Bithoor, police said.

Advertisment

The body of the student, identified as Sahil Saraswat from Mathura, was found near the stairs in the morning. Saraswat was a second year MBBS student.

"We found two deep injury marks on Sahil's head and efforts are on to determine whether the incident is of murder or an accident," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

"It has been decided to get the post mortem examination done by a panel of three doctors," Tiwari said, adding, he has given instructions to ensure that the entire autopsy process is videographed.

When they reached the hostel, Commissioner of Police RK Swarnkar and DCP West Vijay Dhull found Saraswat's body lying in a pool of blood. PTI COR CDN VN VN