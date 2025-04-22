Kanpur Metro's new stretch promises faster, smoother commute

Kanpur: The second phase of the Kanpur Metro, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, is expected to significantly improve urban mobility in the city, offering a faster and more convenient travel option to over one lakh commuters each day.

The 7-kilometre underground corridor, which connects Chunniganj to Kanpur Central, adds five new stations -- Chunniganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central -- to the metro network, according to project officials.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the new stretch was completed in just 3 years and 4 months, ahead of its scheduled timeline, they said.

Once operational, the total length of the metro network in Kanpur will increase to 15 kilometres.

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) say the extension will directly benefit college students, office-goers, legal professionals, government employees, and long-distance travellers using Kanpur Central railway station.

"This is a gift to the people of Kanpur," said Panchanan Mishra, Joint General Manager, UPMRC. "The metro will reduce the pressure on roads and help people avoid traffic jams. One can now travel from IIT Kanpur to Kanpur Central in just 20'25 minutes." Meanwhile, residents too welcomed the development.

"This metro route will bring a lot of relief from everyday travel troubles," Ashu Soni, a local commuter, told PTI Videos.

Another resident, Amar Kumar, said the new link would be a big help for those who rely on public transport for daily commute.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently reviewed preparations at the new stations, praising the pace of construction and the efficiency of the UPMRC team.

Uttar Pradesh already has operational metro rail corridors in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Agra.