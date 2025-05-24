Kanpur MP urges PM to meet Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's family

Kanpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi has written to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a local, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The local MP said the prime minister is slated to visit Kanpur on May 30 and he has urged Modi to meet the bereaved family then.

Awasti said that in the letter he has sent to the PMO, the family has "thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi and has expressed desire to thank the prime minister for that".

Asked how and where the meeting might take place, the MP said, "This will be known a day before the meeting." Dwivedi's widow Aishanya on Saturday said, "We have requested Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi to coordinate with the PMO for a meeting with the prime minister." Shubham Dwivedi (31), a businessman, got married on February 12. On the fateful day of April 22, he was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and kin when the terrorist attack took place. He and 25 others were shot dead by the terrorists in the verdant meadows of Baisaran.

He was cremated at his native village with full state honours on the morning of April 24. It was attended by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Rakesh Sachan.

Accompanied by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Dwivedi's ancestral home and assured the bereaved family of every possible support.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family members of Dwivedi on April 30. The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with the family members who sought martyr status for the deceased.