Kanpur Police bust international betting, hawala racket; Rs 2 crore cash, 62 kg silver seized

Kanpur (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Kanpur Police have busted an organised syndicate allegedly involved in international betting, illegal share trading and hawala operations, seizing around Rs 2 crore in cash and nearly 62 kg of silver during a raid in the city, officials said.

Suspected links with an international cricket bookmaker from Agra are being looked into, they said.

Acting on specific intelligence, teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police raided the residence of Ramakant Gupta in the Dhankutti area of Collectorganj late Thursday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke said.

During the raid, police recovered about Rs 2 crore in cash and 61.86 kg of silver, valued at nearly the same amount, along with electronic devices, including modems, computers and laptops. Indian as well as Nepali currency were also seized, he added.

Five people, including the house owner, were taken into custody. The others have been identified as Rahul Jain, Shivam Tripathi, Sachin Gupta and Vanshraj, residents of different localities in Kanpur.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal visited the spot to supervise the investigation. He said the accused are being questioned to ascertain the scale of the operations and identify other members of the network.

Ramteke said police had been receiving inputs for several days about illegal betting, hawala transactions and unauthorised share market trading in the city.

"Based on these inputs, a raid was conducted, leading to the recovery," he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused were involved in cricket betting, hawala dealings and illegal stock market trading, an official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that their suspected links with an international cricket bookmaker from Agra, a known history-sheeter, are also being probed.

Police are verifying the source of the recovered Nepali currency. Further questioning and legal proceedings are underway, and action will be taken based on the evidence collected, Ramteke said.