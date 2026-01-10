Kanpur teen rape: Two more cops suspended for negligence; Rs 50,000 announced for absconding SI

Kanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Disciplinary action has been initiated against two more police officers in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Sachendi area here, an official said on Saturday.

While Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panki, Shikhar has been attached to the Reserve Police Lines, Bhimsen police outpost in-charge Dinesh Kumar has been suspended, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said, citing alleged negligence and dereliction of duty on part of the officers with regard to the probe in the matter.

Lal said the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Maurya, who remains absconding in the case.

The action follows earlier disciplinary measures, including the removal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Tripathi and the suspension of Sachendi Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh, over alleged lapses and distortion of facts while handling the case.

The police commissioner said he has written to the Director General of Police seeking the transfer of all officers found guilty of negligence to non-district field postings, calling the move necessary to set an example and enforce accountability.

The victim's statement was recorded before a magistrate on Friday, four days after the incident. The proceedings lasted around 30 minutes, an officer said on condition of anonymity.

A day earlier, a court had pulled up the police for failing to invoke provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act despite the victim being a minor. The FIR was subsequently amended to include relevant sections under the Act, the officer added.

After her statement was recorded, the minor was sent home with her brother, with police providing security to the family.

Political reactions have also begun to emerge, with Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai expected to visit the victim's family soon.

Lal told PTI that four teams led by senior officers have been formed to trace the absconding sub-inspector (SI). Raids are conducted at multiple locations, including Gorakhpur, but the accused has managed to evade arrest.

Allegations have also surfaced that delays and lapses at the local police level gave the accused sufficient time to flee.

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested local YouTuber Shivbaran Yadav, while SI Amit Kumar Maurya went on the run.

According to the FIR, the girl was abducted around 10 pm on Monday in an SUV and taken to a deserted spot near a railway track, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted for nearly two hours before being abandoned unconscious outside her house.

The SUV used in the crime, registered in Maurya's name, has been seized, police said.

The investigation has revealed that Maurya was present in Sachendi at the time of the incident despite being posted at the Bithoor police station.

The victim's family has alleged a police cover-up, claiming they were initially turned away after mentioning the involvement of a police officer.

The erstwhile SHO Vikram Singh was suspended for failing to invoke POCSO provisions at the initial stage and for allegedly misrepresenting facts in official records.

The investigation has since been handed over to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kapil Dev Singh, while Deenanath Mishra has been given charge of Sachendi police station.