Kanshi Ram's sister meets Rahul Gandhi, pledges support in fight to 'save Constitution'

Mhow (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) BSP founder Kanshi Ram's sister Swarn Kaur met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in this Madhya Pradesh town on Monday and expressed support for him in the fight to save the Constitution.

At the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, Kanshi Ram Foundation chairperson Kaur greeted Gandhi on stage by presenting him with a blue scarf bearing BR Ambedkar's image as well a picture of her late brother.

Gandhi then held up the picture to display it to the crowd.

Kaur taking the stage in a Congress programme is significant as Mayawati, who helms the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Kanshi Ram's family do not share a good relationship.

"Today in Mhow, Shri Kanshi Ram ji's younger sister and chairperson of Kanshi Ram Foundation, Smt Swarn Kaur ji met the Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi and blessed him and supported him in the fight to save the Constitution," the Congress said in a post in Hindi on X.

Kanshi Ram's nephew Lakhbir Singh was also present on the occasion.