Kantara-1 film set damaged by winds in Shivamogga, no injuries reported

Shivamogga (Karnataka), June 15 (PTI) The production team of the upcoming Kannada film, Kantara – Chapter-1 on Sunday clarified that no injuries were reported following a recent mishap in which a ship like structure was overturned by strong winds near the Mani backwaters in this district.

Addressing reporters here, Adarsh, executive producer at Hombale Films, said the capsized structure was part of a set erected for background visuals and no cast or crew members were present near it at the time of the incident.

“A ship-like set was erected for backdrop purposes. Due to heavy wind and rain, it toppled. However, our crew was at a safe distance, engaged in filming elsewhere. No one was injured, and the shoot continued without disruption,” he said.

He added that necessary permissions for the shoot had been obtained from the police, forest department, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited taste (KPCL), and the local gram panchayat.

“We are not filming directly on the water. For safety reasons, a speedboat has been stationed at the site during the shoot." Adarsh also said that none of the film equipment, including cameras, was damaged in the incident.

“Had the cameras fallen into the water, we wouldn’t have been able to resume shooting today. Rishab Shetty personally visited the location this morning to oversee the situation,” he explained.

The clarification comes in response to earlier reports claiming that a boat carrying around 30 crew members capsized during the shoot.

However, Hombale Films clarified that the incident involved only a set structure resembling a ship and not an actual operational vessel.

The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is a prequel to the 2022 pan-India hit 'Kantara' and explores themes of spirit worship and folklore rooted in Karnataka’s coastal traditions. PTI COR GMS ROH