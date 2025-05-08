Kantara 2: Junior artiste drowns in river in Karnataka, shoot temporarily halted

Udupi district (Karnataka), May 7 (PTI) A junior artiste working on upcoming Kannada film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' drowned in Souparnika river in Udupi district, prompting a temporary halt in the shooting, police said on Thursday.

The deceased artist is identified as M F Kapil.

M F Kapil allegedly entered the river for a swim when he was swept away by strong currents on Wednesday. A prompt search and rescue operation was launched by the fire department and local authorities, and his body was recovered later that night, they said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kollur police station, and investigations are underway.

According to eyewitnesses, his leg got entangled in river weed at a depth of 10 feet, some distance from where he drowned.

Kapil was part of the crew of 'Kantara: Chapter 1', the prequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 film Kantara, which brought national attention to coastal Karnataka’s folklore and traditions.

While Kapil did not appear in a lead role, he was recognised among junior artistes in the industry for his commitment to the craft.

The production team has faced multiple setbacks in recent weeks. A bus transporting junior artists had overturned in Kollur earlier, though no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, a large and expensive film set was destroyed by strong winds and heavy rain. Additionally, the crew has come under scrutiny from the forest department for allegedly disturbing the natural habitat in the ecologically sensitive region.

The specialist in ritualistic theatre (Bhoota worship) in the coastal districts, Parava Poojary, apprehends that these are ominous things. The powerful deities give these signals if the filmmaker, writer, or a ritualistic theatre personality deviates from the path of truth about the legends connected to these deities.

He recalled that religious people have already warned Rishab Shetty and his team about certain ‘aberrations’ that might have occurred during the making of Kantara and now its prelude, Kantara 1.

Despite the recent tragedy and production challenges, the filmmakers have confirmed that the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1 remains unchanged—October 2, 2025.