Kanwar killed in road crash, protestors

Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed while two of his associates were critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here early Wednesday, triggering protests by kanwarias who blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Police said the incident took place around 2:50 am when the kanwar identified as Hemant was headed to Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Soon after the accident, kanwariyas held protest and blocked both sides of the highway. Senior police officers spoke to the protesters following which the road was opened.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot. PTI COR DV DV