Kanwar yatra concludes, 4.5 crore kanwariyas visit Haridwar

Haridwar, Aug 2 (PTI) The nearly fortnight-long Kanwar fair came to an end here on Friday with a huge crowd of devotees thronging the Lord Shiv temples dotting the city to perform "jalabhishek" on the occasion of Shiv Chaturdashi.

The devotees also made an offering of the holy Ganga 'Jal' (water) at the Daksheshwar Mahadev temple located in Kankhal which is believed to be the place of Lord Shiva's in-laws.

It is believed that the deity stays for a month during the month of 'Shravan' in Daksheshwar Mahadev temple.

It is said that Lord Shiv fulfils the wishes of the devotees who anoint him with milk, honey, 'bel patra' and Ganga Jal on this occasion.

Officials here said around 4.5 crore 'kanwariyas' reached Haridwar to collect Ganga water during the Kanwar fair this year.

A host of officials including Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal also performed 'jalabhishek' with Ganga water collected from Har ki Pauri at Daksheshwar Mahadev temple as the 14-day yatra came to an end.