Kanwar Yatra: Noida Police holds coordination meet with Delhi, Ghaziabad counterparts

Noida, Jul 23 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar ACP for Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena conducted a foot patrol at inter-state and inter-district borders to review security arrangements and preparations for the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra' and the Savan month.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also held coordination meetings with its counterparts in Delhi and Ghaziabad for security arrangements.

Meena, along with Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh, Central Noida DCP Suniti, Traffic DCP Yamuna Prasad, and DCP Anil Yadav, assessed the security arrangements at Kalindi Kunj, Chilla Border, Lal Kuan, and other key locations in the Noida zone, according to an official statement.

The senior officers were accompanied by anti-sabotage, bomb disposal squads and local intelligence unit officials, it added.

"Ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all Shiva devotees during the Kanwar Yatra is our top priority," said Meena, according to the statement.

The review also included monitoring of traffic control measures to ensure a hassle-free passage for the pilgrims, it added.

Later, the ACP told reporters that the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has made multi-layer arrangements for the 'Kanwar Yatra'.

"We have held coordination meetings with the police of bordering states and neighbouring districts. The arrangements were once again reviewed today during which the police carried out foot march," he said "We had coordination meetings with the Ghaziabad Police and the Delhi Police. The preparation review included checks by the anti-sabotage system, bomb disposal squads, local intelligence team. All this is being done to ensure proper law and order arrangements," he added. PTI KIS MNK MNK