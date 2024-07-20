Kanwar Yatra order aimed at communal polarisation, must be withdrawn: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The BJP government orders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directing eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of owners is "unconstitutional" and aimed at communal polarisation, the CPI(M) said on Saturday.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo demanded that the orders be rescinded.

"The politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the decision by the BJP state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directing all eateries along the entire stretch of the Kanwar Yatra route to display the owners' names," the CPI(M) said.

"Clearly, this is designed to sharpen communal polarisation and foster tensions among religious communities," they said.

The party said the move is "blatantly unconstitutional and strikes at the foundation of the fundamental right of equality for all citizens." "While the immediate objective is to sharpen communal polarisation, such actions by the BJP governments may soon lead to the exacerbation of caste tensions and intensifying caste-based social oppression," they said.

"This is the direction in which the BJP aims to reorder our society along the lines of the 'Manusmriti', negating the foundations of our Constitution and its guarantee of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all citizens," they said.

The Left party also urged the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies of BJP to pressure the governments in both states to rescind the order.

"BJP allies in the ND alliance must immediately ensure that such divisive and dangerous moves are not permitted...," they said.

BJP allies, including the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Rashtriya Lok Dal have opposed the move.

While initially, the Muzaffarnagar Police had asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, later, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the controversial order across the state and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said similar instructions are already in place in his state. PTI AO SKY SKY